Three Chinese Nationals Killed in Muse Attacks in Myanmar, Local Official Says

Three Chinese nationals were killed during weekend attacks by two ethnic armed groups in the border town and trading hub of Muse in one of the deadliest bouts of hostilities to hit Myanmar’s volatile northeastern Shan state in years, a local government official told RFA’s Myanmar service on Tuesday.

Soldiers from the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) and the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) attacked Muse township’s police force, a local government-backed militia, and a casino on the outskirts of the town on May 12, leaving 20 people dead and more than two dozen injured.

Among the dead on Sunday were 14 civilians, including the Chinese nationals, while another civilian died the next day.

“Three Chinese citizens were killed during the fighting in Muse,” Hlaing Soe Thant, the town’s district administrator told RFA, contradicting a statement by Chinese officials that two of its nationals had died.

“They were visitors,” he said.

The Chinese government has not asked Myanmar for compensation for the killing of its citizens, but it has urged the Myanmar government to intensify security in the area, Hlaing Soe said.

About 250 Myanmar citizens fled across the border into Chinese territory during the attacks on May 12, but Chinese authorities sent them back to Myanmar that evening after the fighting ended, he said.

“Today’s situation in Muse is getting back to normal, so no one needs to worry anymore,” he said.

Reported by Thiri Min Zin and Win Ko Ko Latt for RFA's Myanmar Service. Translated by Khet Mar. Written in English by Roseanne Gerin.

