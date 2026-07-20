Phuket Police Hunt Hit-and-Run Driver Who Killed Foreign Tourist

PHUKET, Thailand — Phuket police have initiated an intensive investigation and manhunt for a hit-and-run driver after a foreign female tourist was fatally struck while crossing a major roadway early Sunday morning. The incident has prompted authorities to urgently review local surveillance footage to identify the vehicle and bring the responsible party to justice.

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The fatal collision was reported at approximately 4:45 a.m. on July 20, 2026, on the inbound side of Thepkrasattri Road, roughly 20 meters past the PTT petrol station in the Ko Kaeo area of Phuket City. Responding to the emergency call, Phuket City Police Major Nattheerphichitchai Nithimet arrived at the scene alongside forensic personnel from Vachira Phuket Hospital, rescue teams from the Ko Kaeo Subdistrict Administrative Organisation, and volunteers from the Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation.

Upon arrival, emergency responders discovered the woman lying in the middle of the roadway, having sustained catastrophic injuries from the impact. Despite immediate efforts to assess the situation, she was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities were unable to locate any identification documents on the victim, though a mobile phone and a wallet were recovered from the site. Her body was formally examined by forensic staff before being transported to Vachira Phuket Hospital, where officials are working to determine her identity and nationality.

Investigators are currently prioritizing the collection and analysis of security camera footage from businesses and traffic systems along the stretch of road. The primary objective is to trace the fleeing vehicle and identify the driver, who will face severe legal action for causing death by reckless driving and fleeing the scene of an accident. At this stage, police have not disclosed the make or model of the vehicle involved, nor have they confirmed whether any eyewitnesses have come forward to assist with the probe.

The location of the tragedy underscores a persistent traffic safety concern on the island. Thepkrasattri Road serves as one of Phuket’s principal north-south arteries, heavily utilized by a continuous flow of vehicles traveling between Phuket Town, the international airport, and various tourist destinations. The high volume of traffic, particularly during the early morning hours, makes pedestrian crossings in unlit or unmarked areas exceptionally hazardous.

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As the investigation remains highly active, law enforcement officials are urging any motorists who were driving along Thepkrasattri Road in the Ko Kaeo area around 4:45 a.m. on July 20, and who may have dashcam footage or relevant information, to come forward immediately.

-Thailand News (TN)