SAMUT SAKHON: Fire destroyed about 120 employees’ motorcycles in a parking lot at Toyoda Gosei Rubber (Thailand) Co in Krathum Baen district early on Thursday morning.

The fire at the factory, which produces rubber automotive parts, on Soi Charoen Ratchada in tambon Om Noi was reported to police about 1.30am.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS