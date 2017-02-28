Detained Japanese man ‘bought animals from Chatuchak’

A 57-year-old Japanese man, who was arrested at Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport on Monday night for allegedly attempting to smuggle wildlife animals back to his home country, claimed he had bought the animals from the Chatuchak Weekend Market on Sunday for a total of 50,000 yen or Bt15,000 to raise as pets in Japan.

The suspect, identified as Kazushi Yamamoto, is currently being detained at the airport and representatives of the Japanese Embassy in Thailand visited him on Tuesday morning to provide assistance.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation