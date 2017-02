PATHUM THANI, 27 February 2017 (NNT) – The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) will not seek any more search warrant to enter Dhammakaya temple as the agency will continue to use Article 44 of the interim constitution instead.

Meanwhile, the Office of National Buddhism will put up signs banning any gathering of monks at Talad Klang market near the temple and check out certificates of monkhood among the protesting monks.

