The German government confirmed on Monday execution of a German hostage by the Philippines-based Abu Sayyaf group that pledged allegiance to Daesh, outlawed in Russia.

BERLIN (Sputnik) – The government pointed out that there were no doubts the hostage had been killed.

“The German hostage was barbarically murdered by terrorists-kidnappers in the Philippines,” the government’s press service said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

