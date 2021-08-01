  • August 1, 2021
Two executives of Hua Hin pub blamed for COVID-19 cluster get 3 months in prison

View of Hua Hin in Prachuap Khiri Khan province. Photo: Josef Knecht.



Two executives of the Maya pub, in Thailand’s Hua Hin resort town, which was the epicenter of cluster of over 1,000 COVID-19 infections following an illegal concert held there in March, have been sentenced to three months in prison without suspension by the Prachuap Khiri Khan provincial court, said the provincial governor, Mr. Pallop Sinhaseni today (Saturday).

The company which owns the pub, Maya Music Entertainment Company, was also fined 40,000 baht by for breaches of the Communicable Disease Act, while the two executives, Chalee Srithongkul and Komkrit Pilakong, were personally fined 20,000 baht each.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



