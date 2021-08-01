Kanchanaburi’s Governor orders closure of border districts







KANCHANABURI (NNT) – The Governor of Kanchanaburi has ordered the closure of all five border districts indefinitely, in response to a severe COVID-19 outbreak in Myanmar, for fear of illegal border crossings from Myanmar into Thailand.

Kanchanaburi Governor Jeerakiat Phumsawat has ordered the Kanchanaburi Communicable Disease Committee to close five districts in Kanchanaburi to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak. They consist of Chorakhe Phueak subdistrict, Dan Makham Tia district, Ban Kao subdistrict, Mueang Kanchanaburi district, Sangkhlaburi district, Thong Pha Phum district and Sai Yok district.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

National News Bureau of Thailand





