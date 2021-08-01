  • August 1, 2021
  1. Home
  2. North
  3. Kanchanaburi’s Governor orders…

Kanchanaburi’s Governor orders closure of border districts

Kanchanaburi’s Governor orders closure of border districts

Rail bridge over a road in Kanchanaburi. Photo: pxfuel.



KANCHANABURI (NNT) – The Governor of Kanchanaburi has ordered the closure of all five border districts indefinitely, in response to a severe COVID-19 outbreak in Myanmar, for fear of illegal border crossings from Myanmar into Thailand.

Kanchanaburi Governor Jeerakiat Phumsawat has ordered the Kanchanaburi Communicable Disease Committee to close five districts in Kanchanaburi to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak. They consist of Chorakhe Phueak subdistrict, Dan Makham Tia district, Ban Kao subdistrict, Mueang Kanchanaburi district, Sangkhlaburi district, Thong Pha Phum district and Sai Yok district.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

National News Bureau of Thailand



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

18,027 new COVID cases and 133 deaths reported Sunday
News

18,027 new COVID cases and 133 deaths...

August 1, 2021
Two executives of Hua Hin pub blamed for COVID-19 cluster get 3 months in prison
South

Two executives of Hua Hin pub blamed...

August 1, 2021
Daily records of 18,912 new COVID cases, 178 deaths on Saturday
News

Daily records of 18,912 new COVID cases,...

July 31, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.