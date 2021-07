Sangkhla Buri district in Kanchanaburi under 14-day lockdown

KANCHANABURI: The border district of Sangkhla Buri has been locked down for 14 days and people ordered to stay home from 10pm to 4am, to curb an outbreak of Covid-19.

Governor Jirakiat Phumsawat, as chairman of the provincial communicable disease control committee, signed the order, effective on Friday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Piyarat Chongcharoen

BANGKOK POST