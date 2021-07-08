Restrictive measures including travel restrictions proposed amid rising COVID-19 deaths
Lockdown in sight: New COVID daily cases tipped for 10,000
A lockdown may be considered to curb the spread of Covid-19 if new cases continue to surge, National Security Council secretary-general Natthapol Nakpanich said.
Meanwhile, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) did not rule out the possibility of new cases soaring to 10,000 per day next week given the rapid rise of the highly transmissible Delta variant.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Mongkol Bangprapa
BANGKOK POST