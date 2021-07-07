Three Thai islands to reopen as of July 15







Three tourist islands in Thailand’s Surat Thani province, including Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Tao, will reopen their doors to foreign tourists from next 15th, according to the “Samui Plus Model” program.

According to the secretary general of the Prime Minister’s Office, international tourism activities are ready to resume on those islands, as 71.4 percent of residents were vaccinated against COVID-19.

Under the adopted regulations, all foreign visitors must stay on Koh Samui for the first seven days and then can travel freely on that island, as well as those of Koh Phangan and Koh Tao.

After two weeks, those who test negative will be allowed to travel to other provinces in the country.

-Thailand News (TN)





