  • July 7, 2021
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Three Thai islands…

Three Thai islands to reopen as of July 15

Three Thai islands to reopen as of July 15

Koh Tao island in Surat Thani province. Photo: Precisions Ideas / travelzom.com/koh-tao/



Three tourist islands in Thailand’s Surat Thani province, including Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Tao, will reopen their doors to foreign tourists from next 15th, according to the “Samui Plus Model” program.

According to the secretary general of the Prime Minister’s Office, international tourism activities are ready to resume on those islands, as 71.4 percent of residents were vaccinated against COVID-19.

Under the adopted regulations, all foreign visitors must stay on Koh Samui for the first seven days and then can travel freely on that island, as well as those of Koh Phangan and Koh Tao.

After two weeks, those who test negative will be allowed to travel to other provinces in the country.

-Thailand News (TN)



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Health Agency Expects Delta Variant Will Be Predominant COVID-19 Strain in Thailand
News

Health Agency Expects Delta Variant Will Be...

July 7, 2021
Thailand announces 6,519 new COVID cases, 54 deaths on Wednesday
News

Thailand announces 6,519 new COVID cases, 54...

July 7, 2021
5,000 bed field hospital to be set up at Suvarnabhumi Airport
Bangkok

5,000 bed field hospital to be set...

July 7, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.