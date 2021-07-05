Authorities plan to reopen Koh Samui to welcome tourists from July 15th







SURAT THANI, July 5 (TNA) – Authorities of Surat Thani province planned to reopen Koh Samui island to welcome tourists on July 15.

Surat Thani governor Wichawut Jinto held a meeting with concerned officials to discuss Koh Samui reopening in Koh Samui district today. They planned to implement the “Samui Plus Model” as the cabinet already allowed the southern province to reopen the island to receive tourists from July 15 on.

