Spread of Delta Variant in Thailand Aggravates COVID-19 Situation







BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s Department of Disease Control (DDC) has noted that the COVID-19 situation has been aggravated by viral mutations since April, with the spread of the Delta variant.

DDC deputy director-general Dr. Sophon Iamsirsithavorn said, although the initial outbreak was in the Bangkok area, it has spread to the capital’s perimeter and in crowded places, such as factories. The infection has entered communities and more households.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Subhabhong Rarueysong,

Rewriter: Hugh Brammar

National News Bureau of Thailand





