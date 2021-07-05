  • July 5, 2021
PM Prayut isolates after Phuket Sandbox delegate confirmed COVID positive

Prayut Chan-o-cha offering a speech during the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.



PHUKET: Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is working in isolation after a visiting delegate who joined the festivities to mark the opening of the Phuket Sandbox scheme last Thursday confirmed that he tested positive for COVID-19 after returning to his home province of Surin.

Veerasak Pisanauwong, President of the Surin Chamber of Commerce, posted on his Facebook page earlier today (July 5) that doctors had confirmed that had tested positive for COVID-19.

