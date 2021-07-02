PM Prayut attends Phuket Sandbox launch







PHUKET (NNT) – The Prime Minister has paid a visit to Phuket on the day of the Phuket Tourism Sandbox opening, where he made a final inspection of protocols and facilities prepared to welcome international visitors.

Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, led a team of officials to visit Phuket, on the official first day of the Phuket Tourism Sandbox scheme for quarantine-free travel by fully vaccinated international tourists.

During the visit, the Prime Minister made an inspection of road traveler screening facilities at Tha Chatchai checkpoint, the island’s road gateway to the mainland, where he expressed his appreciation of the efforts put in by all sides, especially health officials and volunteers.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand





