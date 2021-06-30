  • June 30, 2021
PM Prayut to grace Phuket Sandbox launch

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha offering a televised address talking about the latest situation concerning vaccination in Thailand. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.



PHUKET: Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha will fly to Phuket on Thursday to preside over the opening ceremony of the Phuket Sandbox tourism scheme.

“We do not have any problems, and I guarantee that Phuket Sandbox will be open on July 1. I will go there too,” he told the press at Government House yesterday (June 28).

