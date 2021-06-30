PM Prayut to grace Phuket Sandbox launch







PHUKET: Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha will fly to Phuket on Thursday to preside over the opening ceremony of the Phuket Sandbox tourism scheme.

“We do not have any problems, and I guarantee that Phuket Sandbox will be open on July 1. I will go there too,” he told the press at Government House yesterday (June 28).

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News





