  • June 30, 2021
Armed man forces his way into hotel in Krabi to free his quarantined wife and son

Street view of Krabi Town. Photo: kallerna.



A man was arrested by police at a poultry farm in Muang district of Thailand’s southern province of Krabi today (Tuesday), just hours after he shot his way into a hotel, where his wife and son were quarantined, to take them back home.

According to the account given to the police by a security guard at the hotel in Ao Nang sub-district, which is being used as a local quarantine facility for people considered to be at risk of getting infected with COVID-19, a man identified arrived in a car, carrying a durian, and asked to see his wife and a son, who have been in isolation there for the past three days.

By Thai PBS World



