Canadian Motorbike Rider Arrested for Drunk Driving in Phuket

The Patong Police told the Phuket Express that they had set up a police checkpoint near the Dolphin Roundabout on the Taweewong Road. At 4:00 A.M. a suspicious male foreign motorbike rider was stopped at the police checkpoint.
Australian Motorbike Rider Arrested for Drunk Driving in Phuket
He was given an alcohol breath test. The test showed .59 milligrams percent of alcohol which was over the legal alcohol limit of .50.
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
