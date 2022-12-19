December 19, 2022

TAT Launches Campaign to Promote Pattaya Tourism

13 hours ago TN
Pattaya City sign on the Pratumnak hillside in Banglamung, Chonburi province, overlooking the entire Pattaya Port

Pattaya City sign on the Pratumnak hillside in Banglamung, Chonburi province, overlooking the entire Pattaya Port. Photo: kafleg / Pxhere. CC0.




PATTAYA (NNT) – As part of the “Amazing Thailand, Amazing New Chapters” initiative in Pattaya, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) recently partnered with Tiger Airline to launch the “Fresh Up Chonburi Family Destination” promotional campaign.

The event, held at the Hilton Hotel on December 17, aimed to strengthen the tourism industry and increase the appeal of Pattaya as an ideal tourist destination, with a particular focus on visitors from East Asia. The gathering also provided business matching and networking opportunities for online Pattaya and Chonburi travel agencies, as well as local tourism businesses.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Jet ski on the beach

South Korean jet ski racer dies during competition in Pattaya

1 day ago TN
Bar girls in Walking Street, Pattaya

Pattaya pub busted for staying open after 2am

1 day ago TN
Electrical cables on a utility pole in Thailand

19-year-old Russian basketball player passes away after getting electrocuted by lighting pole in Pattaya

3 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Royal Thai Navy (RTN) Sikorsky S-76B helicopter

Thai Navy scales down search areas for 31 missing soldiers

17 mins ago TN
Elon Musk during a press conference

Elon Musk loses poll he created on whether he should continue running Twitter

5 hours ago TN
Cargo vessel

Oil tanker runs aground near Songkhla beach, cargo ship sinks off Surat Thani

5 hours ago TN
Traffic in Chiang Mai city

Debt Resolution Expo Concludes in Chiang Mai

13 hours ago TN
Gas cilinders

100 Gas Cylinders Float in Flooded Roads in Hat Yai

13 hours ago TN