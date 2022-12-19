TAT Launches Campaign to Promote Pattaya Tourism









PATTAYA (NNT) – As part of the “Amazing Thailand, Amazing New Chapters” initiative in Pattaya, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) recently partnered with Tiger Airline to launch the “Fresh Up Chonburi Family Destination” promotional campaign.

The event, held at the Hilton Hotel on December 17, aimed to strengthen the tourism industry and increase the appeal of Pattaya as an ideal tourist destination, with a particular focus on visitors from East Asia. The gathering also provided business matching and networking opportunities for online Pattaya and Chonburi travel agencies, as well as local tourism businesses.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

