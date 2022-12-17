Government Optimistic Amid Koh Samui Tourism Revival









BANGKOK (NNT) – The government has expressed optimism as Thailand’s tourism industry continues to recover and has urged businesses not to take advantage of tourists in order to uphold the nation’s positive reputation.

According to Deputy Government Spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul, Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha expressed his happiness after learning that Koh Samui authorities are welcoming nearly 2,500 travelers from Europe aboard the Mein Schiff 5 cruise liner for a one-day visit. The vessel is the second European cruise ship to visit Koh Samui in three years following the global pandemic.

