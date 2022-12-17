December 17, 2022

Government Optimistic Amid Koh Samui Tourism Revival

8 hours ago TN
Bangkok Airways Airbus A319 at Koh Samui Airport

Bangkok Airways Airbus A319 at Koh Samui Airport. Photo: D.G. Bouma. CC BY-SA 4.0.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The government has expressed optimism as Thailand’s tourism industry continues to recover and has urged businesses not to take advantage of tourists in order to uphold the nation’s positive reputation.

According to Deputy Government Spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul, Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha expressed his happiness after learning that Koh Samui authorities are welcoming nearly 2,500 travelers from Europe aboard the Mein Schiff 5 cruise liner for a one-day visit. The vessel is the second European cruise ship to visit Koh Samui in three years following the global pandemic.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,
Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand

Leave a Reply

