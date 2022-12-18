December 19, 2022

Pattaya pub busted for staying open after 2am

18 hours ago TN
Bar girls in Walking Street, Pattaya

Girls inside a night club in Pattaya. Photo: lynhdan / flickr.




CHON BURI: Pattaya police raided a pub in Pattaya and found it operating without a licence and staying open past the 2am closing time early on Sunday.

The 2.46am raid on As Friends Pub in Soi LK Metro in Pattaya was led by Pol Lt Col Krirkrit Saiwanna, the Pattaya police crime suppression chief, and was part of a crackdown on crime in general and law violations by entertainment venues in particular.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Chaiyot Pupattanapong
BANGKOK POST



