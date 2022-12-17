December 17, 2022

Hungry wild elephants ‘knock’ on villagers’ doors in Prachin Buri

Thai elephant

Thai elephant. Photo: Love Krittaya.




Villagers in a Prachin Buri community awoke to the sounds of wild elephants knocking on their doors and rooting in their gardens early on Saturday, likely due to hunger.

Residents of Nong Pradu Moo 7 village reported that some elephants from the Khao Ang Rue Nai Wildlife Sanctuary in the neighbouring province of Chachoengsao had found their way into their community and “knocked” on the doors of three homes between 1am and 2am.

