December 17, 2022

King and Queen of Thailand test positive for COVID-19

9 hours ago TN
Maha Vajiralongkorn, King of Thailand and Suthida, the Queen consort attending royal ploughing ceremony in Sanam Luang, Bangkok

Maha Vajiralongkorn, King of Thailand and Suthida, the Queen consort attending royal ploughing ceremony in Sanam Luang, Bangkok. Photo: Tris_T7. CC BY-SA 3.0.




Thailand’s King and Queen have tested positive for COVID-19, but their symptoms are very mild, the Bureau of the Household said in a statement on Saturday.

The infections were found during routine COVID-19 tests on Their Majesties.

The doctors have advised them to suspend Royal duties for a while, according to the statement.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

