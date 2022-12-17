King and Queen of Thailand test positive for COVID-19

Maha Vajiralongkorn, King of Thailand and Suthida, the Queen consort attending royal ploughing ceremony in Sanam Luang, Bangkok. Photo: Tris_T7. CC BY-SA 3.0.









Thailand’s King and Queen have tested positive for COVID-19, but their symptoms are very mild, the Bureau of the Household said in a statement on Saturday.

The infections were found during routine COVID-19 tests on Their Majesties.

The doctors have advised them to suspend Royal duties for a while, according to the statement.

By Thai PBS World

