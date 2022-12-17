1,316 days overstaying Chinese woman arrested after being found begging for money at a Phuket gas station









A Chinese woman who is on a 1,316 day visa overstay was arrested after social media shared her story of asking for money from mostly foreigners many times at a gas station in Phuket.

A story of a foreign woman asking for money from mostly foreigners inside a gas station four times over several days on Bypass Road in Rassada went viral in social media earlier this week.

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

