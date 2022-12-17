Man shot to death inside Bangkok police station









A 27-year-old man is in custody after shooting another man to death inside a Bangkok police station during negotiations over an earlier traffic accident that led to an assault.

A lawyer representing the victim was also injured in the incident that took place on Friday at the Lak Song police station in Bang Kae district.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





