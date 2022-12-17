December 17, 2022

Man shot to death inside Bangkok police station

10 hours ago
Thai Police motorcycle

Tiger Boxer Thai Police motorbike. Photo: Highway Patrol Images / flickr.




A 27-year-old man is in custody after shooting another man to death inside a Bangkok police station during negotiations over an earlier traffic accident that led to an assault.

A lawyer representing the victim was also injured in the incident that took place on Friday at the Lak Song police station in Bang Kae district.

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

