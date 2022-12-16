December 17, 2022

Fire damages small part of popular nightclub in Kamala

12 hours ago TN
HINO truck fire engine in Thailand

HINO truck fire engine in Thailand. Photo: Dickelbers. CC BY-SA 4.0.




A fire has damaged a small part at a popular nightclub in Kamala.

Kamala firefighters were notified of the fire yesterday (December 15th) at about noon at the Café Del Mar on Kamala.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

Toyota police car in Lampang

Phuket Immigration announces results of their recent overstay crackdown

12 hours ago TN
Queue at Phuket International Airport terminal

Phuket Generates Highest Tourism Revenue

2 days ago TN
Koh Keaw port in Mueang Phuket District

Fire damages ferry at pier in Koh Sirey, Phuket

6 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

HINO truck fire engine in Thailand

Fire damages small part of popular nightclub in Kamala

12 hours ago TN
Marijuana buds inside a glass jar

Licensed vendors allowed to sell cannabis buds, says Thai Public Health Ministry

12 hours ago TN
AquaDom, the world’s largest cylindrical aquarium in Berlin, Germany

AquaDom Bursts: the world’s largest cylindrical aquarium spills 1 million liters of water and 1,500 fish into the street

12 hours ago TN
Buddhists praying at Thai temple

Nationwide Prayers Held for Princess Bajrakitiyabha

12 hours ago TN
Doi Suthep-Pui National Park

Colder weather forecast for most of Thailand for next four days

12 hours ago TN