Fire damages small part of popular nightclub in Kamala
A fire has damaged a small part at a popular nightclub in Kamala.
Kamala firefighters were notified of the fire yesterday (December 15th) at about noon at the Café Del Mar on Kamala.
Full story: thephuketexpress.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
