December 17, 2022

Licensed vendors allowed to sell cannabis buds, says Thai Public Health Ministry

The Thai Ministry of Public Health has announced that it will allow the sale of cannabis buds by over 5,000 licensed vendors throughout the nation starting next month. As part of the control measures, however, the vendors’ and buyers’ information will be sent to the International Narcotics Control Board (INCB).

The cannabis bud is designated as a controlled herb, so vendors who want to sell it must first seek permission from the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine (DTAM), said Thongchai Lertwilairattanapong, director-general of the department.

