Pattaya Police and Department of Public Health inspect cannabis shops and warn about the current rules









Pattaya City Police, Tourist Police, and the Ministry of Public Health inspected multiple cannabis shops around Pattaya tonight, December 2nd, 2022, to check on compliance around tighter rules recently set in place in Thailand.

The new rules and regulations include banning smoking inside of shops, although some venues have been creative and have installed seperate smoking rooms that are not part of the main business. Exceptions are also available with proper medical staff on duty but only for medical purposes, in theory.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd

The Pattaya News

