Thailand Aims for 80% of Pre-Pandemic Tourism Revenue in 2023









BANGKOK (NNT) – At the 22nd World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) Global Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) presented the country’s plan to achieve 10 million international visitor arrivals by 2022.

As one of the panel speakers on “The Recovery of Travel in Asia and the Pacific,” TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn highlighted the strategies and measures the TAT was using to achieve these goals while predicting a return to 80% of the pre-pandemic tourism revenue.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand

