December 2, 2022

Major Expansions Set for Bangkok’s International Airports

16 hours ago TN
Departure gates inside Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok

Departure gates inside Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok. Photo: Piqsels.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Ministry of Transport has confirmed the expansion of Bangkok’s international airports to handle the increasing number of passengers after the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob, Airports of Thailand Plc is planning to solicit bids for the expansion of Suvarnabhumi International Airport and Don Mueang International Airport early next year.

Saksayam stated AOT would hold a tender for constructing a new 10-billion-baht passenger terminal on the east side of Suvarnabhumi International Airport.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand



