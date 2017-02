A traffic police sergeant, who has been with the force for less than three months, has been arrested after he was found in possession of 28 kilograms of crystal meth or “ice”.

Pol Lt-General Sanit Mahathavorn said that Pol Sergeant Pissanupong Ngamtura was nabbed in the parking lot of a condominium on Sukhumvit Soi 77.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation