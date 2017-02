Airports of Thailand (AoT) Plc plans to introduce an internal rail system at Don Mueang, worth at least one billion baht, to boost the airport’s capacity to handle increasing passenger numbers.

AoT president Nitinai Sirismatthakarn said the system, known as an Automatic People Mover (APM), should ease congestion at the airport which has also caused traffic jams outside.

Full story: Bangkok Post

AMORNRAT MAHITTHIROOK