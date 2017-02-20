Thursday, February 23, 2017
Home > North > 20 arrested for stealing 223 million from a cooperative in Ang Thong

20 arrested for stealing 223 million from a cooperative in Ang Thong

Rural Royal Thai Police pick up truck in Na Wa, Nakhon Phanom province
TN North 0

Altogether 20 officials and executives of Sam Ko agricultural cooperative in Ang Thong province were rounded up from their homes before dawn on Tuesday by a combined force of police, military personnel and local administration officials for allegedly stealing 223 million baht from the cooperative.

Ang Thong provincial governor Veeravuth Putraseranee told a news conference at the Muang district police station that the mass arrest of the 20 cooperative officials and executives capped a thorough investigation after complaints were lodged with the police in 2015.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

Thai PBS

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Woman killed while riding fallen freight elevator of Ratchaburi temple

Three feared dead in Suphan Buri fireworks

More rainmaking launched as drought bites in North

Leave a Reply