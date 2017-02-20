20 arrested for stealing 223 million from a cooperative in Ang Thong

Altogether 20 officials and executives of Sam Ko agricultural cooperative in Ang Thong province were rounded up from their homes before dawn on Tuesday by a combined force of police, military personnel and local administration officials for allegedly stealing 223 million baht from the cooperative.

Ang Thong provincial governor Veeravuth Putraseranee told a news conference at the Muang district police station that the mass arrest of the 20 cooperative officials and executives capped a thorough investigation after complaints were lodged with the police in 2015.

