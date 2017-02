PHUKET: Police are investigating the death of a migrant worker who was found hanged in the doorway of his shack at a workers’ camp in Srisoonthorn this morning (Feb 22).

Police were notified of the man’s death at 6:30am, said Capt Kraisorn Boonprasop of the Thalang Police.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Eakkapop Thongtub