Thursday, February 23, 2017
Home > Isan > Major Isan drug bust nets Thai, 2 Lao

Major Isan drug bust nets Thai, 2 Lao

Thai police checkpoint
TN Isan 0

A Thai man and two Lao nationals were arrested Wednesday in the northeastern province of Bung Kan with 34kg of crystal methamphetamine and almost 24,000 speed pills worth 107 million baht in their possession, police said.

Chawoey Chada, 48, a resident of Bung Kan, and two Lao people identified as Nikorn Phalee, 24, and La Somwong, also 24, were nabbed by a combined force of narcotics suppression authorities while they were transporting the drugs.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

At least 18 children younger than 15-years old drowned in Surin Province

Nakhon Ratchasima train service suspended due to flooding

Pirated goods worth $825,000 found in Northeast Thailand

Leave a Reply