Major Isan drug bust nets Thai, 2 Lao

A Thai man and two Lao nationals were arrested Wednesday in the northeastern province of Bung Kan with 34kg of crystal methamphetamine and almost 24,000 speed pills worth 107 million baht in their possession, police said.

Chawoey Chada, 48, a resident of Bung Kan, and two Lao people identified as Nikorn Phalee, 24, and La Somwong, also 24, were nabbed by a combined force of narcotics suppression authorities while they were transporting the drugs.

