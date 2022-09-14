September 14, 2022

More than five million foreign tourists arrived in Thailand within nine months

12 hours ago TN
Arrivals level at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport

Arrivals level at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport. Photo: Exec8. CC BY-SA 4.0.




Thailand has welcomed more than five million foreign tourists during the past nine months after the full country reopening, Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana revealed on Wednesday, September 14th.

The former government spokesperson told the Associated Press that from January 1st – September 8th, a total of 5,018,172 foreigners had traveled to the Kingdom. The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) also estimated that the number would reach 10 million, according to the advanced flights and hotel bookings for the next three months.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Nop Meechukhun
TPNNational



