September 15, 2022

British-Thai wakeboarder charged after doing stunts on flooded highway in Pathum Thani

4 hours ago TN
Motorbike on a flooded street in Thailand

Motorcycle on a flooded street in Thailand. Photo: Global Water Partnership / flickr. CC BY-NC-SA 2.0.




Professional wakeskater and wakeboarder Daniel “Tao” Grant was charged with traffic violations after playing a wakeboard on a flooded section of a national highway in Pathum Thani last week.

Mr Grant’s action may have caused danger or damage to vehicles or persons or obstruct the traffic, Pol Lt Col Suchai Saengsong, deputy chief of Khlong Luang police station, said on Tuesday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Pongpat Wongyala
BANGKOK POST



