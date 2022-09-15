British-Thai wakeboarder charged after doing stunts on flooded highway in Pathum Thani









Professional wakeskater and wakeboarder Daniel “Tao” Grant was charged with traffic violations after playing a wakeboard on a flooded section of a national highway in Pathum Thani last week.

Mr Grant’s action may have caused danger or damage to vehicles or persons or obstruct the traffic, Pol Lt Col Suchai Saengsong, deputy chief of Khlong Luang police station, said on Tuesday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Pongpat Wongyala

BANGKOK POST

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





