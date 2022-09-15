September 15, 2022

Second park ranger killed by elephants in three days

A bull elephant in Thailand

A bull elephant in Thailand. Photo: OxOx.




Another park ranger was killed by an elephant at a longan plantation in Thailand’s eastern province of Chanthaburi last night. He was the second ranger to be killed by elephants in three days.

The victim, 42-year-old Somphob Sri-ngam, a ranger attached to the Khlong Khrua Wai wildlife sanctuary, and other rangers were dispatched to the plantation to try to flush out a herd of about six elephants, which were foraging for food there.

By Thai PBS World



