Second park ranger killed by elephants in three days









Another park ranger was killed by an elephant at a longan plantation in Thailand’s eastern province of Chanthaburi last night. He was the second ranger to be killed by elephants in three days.

The victim, 42-year-old Somphob Sri-ngam, a ranger attached to the Khlong Khrua Wai wildlife sanctuary, and other rangers were dispatched to the plantation to try to flush out a herd of about six elephants, which were foraging for food there.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





