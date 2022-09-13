September 14, 2022

Wild Elephant Tramples Park Ranger to Death in Prachin Buri

Noen Hom in Prachin Buri District

Mountains and forest in Noen Hom, Prachin Buri District. Photo: mohigan.




Rangers from the World Heritage national park used firecrackers to push the male elephant called Lamut back to the park. Earlier it broke into houses in Na Di district while searching for food.

During the operation late on Sunday night, the elephant trampled park ranger Arthit Phewngam. He was rushed to Na Di Hospital but succumbed to his severe injury later.

