Wild Elephant Tramples Park Ranger to Death in Prachin Buri









Rangers from the World Heritage national park used firecrackers to push the male elephant called Lamut back to the park. Earlier it broke into houses in Na Di district while searching for food.

During the operation late on Sunday night, the elephant trampled park ranger Arthit Phewngam. He was rushed to Na Di Hospital but succumbed to his severe injury later.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





