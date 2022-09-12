September 12, 2022

Warning of flash floods due to isolated heavy rain in most parts of the country this week

3 hours ago TN
Flooded road in Thailand

Flooded road in Thailand. Photo: Takeshi / flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0.




The Thai Meteorological Department warned of isolated heavy to very heavy rain and its accumulation that may cause flash floods throughout this week, from September 11th to the 17th.

In general, a moderate southwest monsoon would prevail over the Andaman Sea, the South, and the Gulf of Thailand during the 11th to the 13th. Therefore, isolated heavy to very heavy rains are possible at the beginning of the week while continuous rainfalls are expected in the North, the Northeast, the Central including Bangkok and its vicinity, the East, and the South from the 14th to the 17th.

tpnnational.com

By Nop Meechukhun
TPNNational



