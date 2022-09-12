Health authorities caution against dengue during rainy season









BANGKOK (NNT) – Water puddles are the breeding grounds of mosquitoes that carry diseases such as dengue, making the rainy season a peak period for the disease to spread. The Department of Disease Control (DDC) has reported some 20,000 dengue cases with 17 deaths since the beginning of this year.

Dengue fever, along with other diseases with mosquitoes as the carriers, is typically found during the rainy season. The DDC said more cases of dengue will be found throughout this year, according to the epidemiological cycle.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

