DDC warns against intensified dengue fever outbreaks during this rainy season









BANGKOK (NNT) – Health authorities have voiced their concern about the threat of dengue fever during the current rainy season. The Department of Disease Control (DDC) has indicated the illness is now being increasingly found in the adult population.

DDC Director-General Opas Karnkawinpong said 16,276 dengue fever patients were found in Thailand from January 1 to August 10 this year. 14 of these patients have lost their lives. The group of deceased patients aged more than 35 years has grown by 2.2 times its size compared to the same period last year. The provinces with the highest patient numbers are, in respective order, Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Ubon Ratchathani, Tak, and Si Saket. For this year, the DDC expects intensified dengue fever outbreaks in accordance with the disease’s outbreaks cycle. The department says there is a tendency for a greater prevalence of the disease among adult patients.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Namo Vananupong,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

