August 19, 2022

DDC warns against intensified dengue fever outbreaks during this rainy season

17 mins ago TN
Dengue fever mosquito close-up

Dengue fever mosquito close-up. Photo: Anderson Mancini / flickr.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Health authorities have voiced their concern about the threat of dengue fever during the current rainy season. The Department of Disease Control (DDC) has indicated the illness is now being increasingly found in the adult population.

DDC Director-General Opas Karnkawinpong said 16,276 dengue fever patients were found in Thailand from January 1 to August 10 this year. 14 of these patients have lost their lives. The group of deceased patients aged more than 35 years has grown by 2.2 times its size compared to the same period last year. The provinces with the highest patient numbers are, in respective order, Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Ubon Ratchathani, Tak, and Si Saket. For this year, the DDC expects intensified dengue fever outbreaks in accordance with the disease’s outbreaks cycle. The department says there is a tendency for a greater prevalence of the disease among adult patients.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Namo Vananupong,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan. Visa on Arrival, Health Control, Baggage Claim and Transfers

Longer Stays for Visitors to Start from October 1

8 mins ago TN
A man rides a motorbike in Bangkok during the COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19 to be declared endemic in October

14 mins ago TN
Mini Mart clerk during the COVID-19 pandemic in Thailand

COVID infections on the rise in 44 provinces, over 30,000 new cases a day

19 mins ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan. Visa on Arrival, Health Control, Baggage Claim and Transfers

Longer Stays for Visitors to Start from October 1

8 mins ago TN
A man rides a motorbike in Bangkok during the COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19 to be declared endemic in October

14 mins ago TN
Dengue fever mosquito close-up

DDC warns against intensified dengue fever outbreaks during this rainy season

17 mins ago TN
Mini Mart clerk during the COVID-19 pandemic in Thailand

COVID infections on the rise in 44 provinces, over 30,000 new cases a day

19 mins ago TN
Royal Thai Army vehicles

Soldier slain at Nakhon Phanom army camp gate, corporal prime suspect

23 mins ago TN