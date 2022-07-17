Caution Advised Over Seasonal Dengue Fever









BANGKOK (NNT) – Authorities have voiced concern over seasonal dengue fever and are advising people to see a doctor if they notice any symptoms of the illness.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul said Thailand is currently in the rainy season, providing an ideal environment for mosquitoes and increasing the risk of dengue fever cases nationwide. She cited data from the Department of Disease Control (DDC), which reported 5,196 dengue fever cases from January 1 to June 30, with six fatalities.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,

Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn

National News Bureau of Thailand

