Caution Advised Over Seasonal Dengue Fever
BANGKOK (NNT) – Authorities have voiced concern over seasonal dengue fever and are advising people to see a doctor if they notice any symptoms of the illness.
Deputy Government Spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul said Thailand is currently in the rainy season, providing an ideal environment for mosquitoes and increasing the risk of dengue fever cases nationwide. She cited data from the Department of Disease Control (DDC), which reported 5,196 dengue fever cases from January 1 to June 30, with six fatalities.
