SURAT THANI: The popular Full Moon Party on Koh Phangan in this southern coastal province drew about 20,000 tourists on Friday night.

Hotels on Koh Phangan, particularly along Haad Rin beach in tambon Ban Tai where the party is held each month, enjoyed full bookings. The beach was packed with Thai and foreign revellers, numbering about 20,000. About 98% of the visitors were foreigners.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Supapong Chaolan

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts