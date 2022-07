SURAT THANI: All island ferry services were halted as ships and boats were ordered to remain ashore until at least Tuesday as storms whipped up high seas in the Gulf of Thailand.

The ban covered ferry services from Surat Thani to Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Tao and from Koh Tao to Chumphon.

