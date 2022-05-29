May 30, 2022

Rough conditions in Gulf of Thailand and Andaman Sea for next 36 hours

21 hours ago TN
Rough waters and a warning of the incoming storm

Red Flag on the beach. Rough waters and a warning of the incoming storm. Photo by Joe Christiansen.




Thailand’s Meteorological Department has warned fishermen and sailors to be aware of rough conditions in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand today (Sunday) and tomorrow.

The Met Office said that the active south-westerly monsoon, covering the Andaman Sea, the southern region and the Gulf, has gained in strength and this will increase wave heights in the Andaman Sea to 2-3 metres and over 3 metres in stormy areas.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

favicon tn b

TN

