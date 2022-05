A teenage girl was killed and her 19-year-old brother injured when their car was hit by a train at an unmanned railway crossing in Lang Suan district of Chumphon province on Saturday morning.

The accident occurred in tambon Ban Khuan, said Pol Capt Thanakit Longsawat, an investigation officer at the Lang Suan police station, who was alerted around 9.45am.

