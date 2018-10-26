Low-pressure system brings weather warning for Phuket, Andaman

PHUKET: The Thai Meteorological Department today issued a heavy weather warning for Phuket and the Andaman coast with heavy rain and strong waves brought on by a low-pressure system approaching from the southwest.
The low-pressure system is moving across the Andaman Sea and will even reach the Gulf of Thailand, creating waves of up to two meters high in the Andaman Sea, the warning said.
By Tanyaluk Sakoot
The Phuket News
