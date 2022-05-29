May 30, 2022

100 Nations Attend 11th Thai Silk Expo

21 hours ago
The Naval flag of Thailand at Royal Thai Navy Convention Hall in Bangkok

The Naval Ensign of Thailand at Royal Thai Navy Convention Hall in Bangkok. Photo: Xiengyod. CC BY-SA 3.0.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Representatives from more than 100 embassies and consulates attended the 11th Celebration of Silk, Thai Silk Road to the World on Saturday (28 May).

Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam presided over the 11th Celebration of Silk, Thai Silk Road to the World, which was held at the Royal Thai Navy Convention Hall. The event is held annually in honor of the contributions of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother to the preservation and promotion of Thai silk. This year, the Thai Silk Fair also celebrates Queen Sirikit’s 90th birthday anniversary on August 12, 2022.

Diplomats and personnel from 77 embassies and 23 consulates attended the event, using Thai silk in their designs of national costumes. The deputy premier thanked the guests for their assistance in promoting Thai silk and showcasing it to international communities.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,
Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand

