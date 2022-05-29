Phuket to Host World’s Best Rice Award Ceremony in November









BANGKOK (NNT) – U.S.-based magazine The Rice Trader will host an award ceremony for the World’s Best Rice Award in Phuket this year, with the Ministry of Commerce expecting the event to boost the global popularity of Thai grains.

The World’s Best Rice Award will take place from November 15-17. It was announced by The Rice Trader CEO Jeremy Zwinger in his meeting with Thai Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit.

The magazine has been giving out such awards for 13 consecutive years, with Thailand’s Hom Mali rice winning the top prize for the last two years.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,

Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn

National News Bureau of Thailand

